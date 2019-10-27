Home The Sunday Standard

Lau Diya: An exquisite work of Jaipur craftsmen

Jaipur’s artisan Geetanjali had just one aim in mind when getting these handmade metal diyas ready — to promote local artists.

Published: 27th October 2019 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Lau Diyas cost anywhere between Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000. ( Photo | EPS)

Lau Diyas cost anywhere between Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000. ( Photo | EPS)

JAIPUR: With the entire country in grip of Diwali festivities, a special metallic lamp is creating waves in Jaipur. Called ‘Lau Diya’, this oil lamp is crafted in copper and brass by the Thathera artisans of Jaipur. The lamp is simplified with the detachable top. Now, the Lau Diya has been awarded the UNESCO  Seal of Excellence for its innovative and sustainable design.

Jaipur’s artisan Geetanjali had just one aim in mind when getting these handmade metal diyas ready — to promote local artists. According to her, these diyas are made from  24 carat gold and silver leaf using ancient technique.  

“These techniques were used to make the towers in old mosques and temples where  handmade gold leaf work, ‘Saaj’, is done. The gold is cut in smaller pieces and then heated into a thin sheet. It is lit using liquid paraffin lamp oil only.” 

The flip side is the cost given the work and the costly metals used to make this diya. This diya come in three sizes and cost anywhere between Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000. Apart from Lau Diyas, Naga Diva lamps are also attracting the people. The Naga Diva is a metallic lamp which resembles cobra. It has the head of a cobra emerging from the centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lau Diya Diwali UNESCO
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp