Lau Diya: An exquisite work of Jaipur craftsmen

JAIPUR: With the entire country in grip of Diwali festivities, a special metallic lamp is creating waves in Jaipur. Called ‘Lau Diya’, this oil lamp is crafted in copper and brass by the Thathera artisans of Jaipur. The lamp is simplified with the detachable top. Now, the Lau Diya has been awarded the UNESCO Seal of Excellence for its innovative and sustainable design.

Jaipur’s artisan Geetanjali had just one aim in mind when getting these handmade metal diyas ready — to promote local artists. According to her, these diyas are made from 24 carat gold and silver leaf using ancient technique.

“These techniques were used to make the towers in old mosques and temples where handmade gold leaf work, ‘Saaj’, is done. The gold is cut in smaller pieces and then heated into a thin sheet. It is lit using liquid paraffin lamp oil only.”

The flip side is the cost given the work and the costly metals used to make this diya. This diya come in three sizes and cost anywhere between Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000. Apart from Lau Diyas, Naga Diva lamps are also attracting the people. The Naga Diva is a metallic lamp which resembles cobra. It has the head of a cobra emerging from the centre.