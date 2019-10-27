Home The Sunday Standard

Personal health records now a tap away with Centre's 'My Health Record' mobile app

All your health records will soon be available to you and the doctor you consult at the tap of your mobile phone.

Published: 27th October 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Fitness

The health app, ‘My Health Record,’ was developed by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing.

NEW DELHI: All your health records will soon be available to you and the doctor you consult at the tap of your mobile phone. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has developed an app which will allow users to store their detailed health profile, past prescriptions, lab records and diagnoses at one platform that they can share with medical professionals when they need.

The app will preclude the need to carry medical records when patients visit their doctors. The app, ‘My Health Record,’ developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing under the Ministry for Information Technology, is ready and is set to be launched in a couple of months after security checks are complete.

The app, equipped with multi-factor authentication, is part of a mega National Digital Health Blueprint that the Centre has prepared after wide consultations. “This move is aimed at empowering people with a one-stop forum to store all the details of their health which they can share with professionals even if they are not carrying physical files around,” said an official in the health ministry.

The app will allow people to create their own profiles. It will be password protected and users can keep updating it by uploading all the physical or digital health records. When patients want doctors to access your records, they can generate a one-time password with the medical professional for a chosen number of hours. 

“The app has been designed in such a way that there would be different categories of records and the users can choose which part of their profile they want the doctors to see,” another official explained. For instance, if a woman goes to a gynaecologist and wants the doctor to see only the related documents, she can allow the medico to access only the relevant records.

Public health experts said the app would be useful if best practices are adhered to considering security and privacy of data.

“However, since only a small population has access to smart phones and mobile internet, there is a potential for furthering digital inequities unless addressed proactively, with growing computational technologies such as natural language processing and voice-enabled electronic health record capabilities,” said Oommen John of the New Delhi-based George Institute of Global Institute. He said once the app is rolled out, it could be considered to create electronic personal health records for PMJAY beneficiaries.

Making documentation easy

The health app, ‘My Health Record,’ was developed by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing.

The app will allow people to create their own profiles. It will come with password.

One-time password will ensure that health data is not leaked.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare My Health Record
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp