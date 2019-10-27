Home The Sunday Standard

Rose Valley chit fund scam: CBI summons two IPS officers deployed in Kolkata

One of the two IPS officers is  Damayanti Sen, the former chief of the detective department who shot to fame during the probe into a gang-rape case in Kolkata in 2012.

CBI_

Thousands of people were duped on promises of high returns in the Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam.

KOLKATA: The CBI summoned two IPS officers deployed in Kolkata police force and seven other officers from the lower rung in connection with the Rose Valley deposit mobilisation scam. One of the two IPS officers is  Damayanti Sen, the former chief of the detective department, who shot to fame during the probe into a gang-rape case in Kolkata in 2012 after the result of the investigation challenged chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s statement terming the incident a fabricated one.

Sen was removed from her post shortly after the accused in the gang-rape case was arrested and incriminating documents were seized from them. According to CBI sources, notices were sent to Sen, additional commissioner of police (III) of Kolkata police and Syed Waquar Raza, DCP (port division).

“In 2010, the then Left Front-led Bengal government came to know about Rose Valley’s irregularities and asked the Kolkata police to investigate it. Sen was the detective department chief and she was assigned to conduct the probe,’’ said a CBI officer. “We will ask her questions related to her letter to the SEBI.’’

Raza was summoned after the CBI came to know about his meeting in 2012 with other law enforcing agencies. “Raza was present in a meeting which was held in July, 2012 where Rose Valley’s irregularities were discussed. We will question him about the meeting.” 

Pat on the back for Kolkata Police

The Kolkata Police has been congratulated by its London counterpart for busting a fake call centre racket that had allegedly duped nearly 23,000 people in the UK. The national fraud and cybercrime chief of the City of London Police, Jonathan Frost, called up Kolkata police commissioner Anuj Sharma on Friday afternoon and congratulated him for the breakthrough, sources said.

