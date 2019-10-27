Srinagar Diary: The Durbar move, government movie screenings and more

Fayaz Wani By

Capital shifts to Jammu



As part of the biannual Durbar Move, the capital of J&K will shift to Jammu for six months from November 4 onwards. The seat of governance will function from Jammu for the next six months. The capital shifts to Srinagar in the summer. The Durbar Move was started by Dogra ruler Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape the extreme weather of Kashmir in winter and Jammu in summer. The Durbar Move is turning out to be a half-yearly burden on the state exchequer. Officials said about Rs 150 crore is spent annually on the bi-annual move.

1.6 lakh students to appear in Board exams



Although all the educational institutions in Valley are closed ever since the Centre scrapped Article 370 on August 5, the J&K Board of School Education has decided to conduct Class 10, 11 and 12 exams without providing any relief in the form of syllabus cut to the students. The Class 10 examination will commence from October 29 and that of Class 12 from October 30. The Class 11 exam will start from November 10. A total of 1.6 lakh students will appear in the exam at 1,502 centres in the Valley. For Class 10 exams, 65,000 candidates will appear at 413 centres, while for Class 12 exams 48,000 students are to appear at 633 centres. For Class 11 exam, 47,000 candidates will appear at 456 centres. Authorities have decided to impose Section 144 of CrPC near the exam centres.

Government to screen films



In a major attempt to provide recreational facilities to people in the Valley, the government plans to screen movies free of cost in 10 districts. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan said the government will screen films in each districts very soon. Movies on children, sports, culture as well as documentaries will be screened in select auditoriums at every district headquarters of Kashmir. The Valley has 10 districts – four in south Kashmir and three each in central and north Kashmir. All Deputy Commissioners have been asked to chalk out adequate arrangements for hassle-free screening of films in their districts.

Buffer stock of transformers, poles



With an eye on winter, the J&K government has decided to create buffer stock of transformers and electricity poles to meet any eventuality during the harsh cold. It has sanctioned district-wise buffer stock of transformers and poles. The power development department was directed to procure 980 distribution transformers and 6,000 poles, a move that is likely to cost Rs 32.54 crore to the exchequer. During the winter, the transformer damage rate goes up due to which workshops are overburdened. Due to delay in repair of transformers and consequent hardships and resentment among the public, there are law and order issues.