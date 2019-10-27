Home The Sunday Standard

Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh to observe festival of lights with diyas

These diyas will be lit on the Diwali evening to celebrate a twinkling Diwali, instead of a glittering Diwali lit by Chinese electric bulbs.

Image of diyas used for representational purpose only.

Over 60,000 diyas have been sourced by the local administration from diya makers and potters.

BHOPAL: Aiming a totally green Diwali replete with clay diyas, but free from the glitter of Chinese lamps and decorative bulbs, the Umaria collector has given a new lifeline to potters in this district in Madhya Pradesh. Umaria will celebrate an out and out green Diwali by using diyas (eastern lamps) on Sunday. 

Over 60,000 diyas have been sourced by the local administration from diya makers and potters. These diyas will be lit on the Diwali evening to celebrate a twinkling Diwali, instead of a glittering Diwali lit by Chinese electric bulbs.

“The mining department has already purchased 10,000-plus diyas from local potters and clay diya makers, while other departments and the four Nagar Palikas/Nagar Parishads too are in the process of sourcing diyas from diya makers in their areas of jurisdiction,” Umaria collector Swarochish Somvanshi said.

The collector issued an administrative order on October 17 for promoting sale of diyas. Further, a database of potters and sellers was drawn across all tehsils (Manpur, Bandhavgarh, Kakreli, Chandiya and Bilaspur) and all four Nagar palika/Nagar parishads ( Umaria, Pali, Chandiya and Naurozabad ) to render them tax benefits and address their other business problems before Diwali.

