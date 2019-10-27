Home The Sunday Standard

Vow for a plastic-free Diwali

According to data released by civic bodies, every year about 50 tones of excess waste is collected in comparison to normal days on the very next day of Diwali.

Published: 27th October 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

The ban on single-use plastic taken last month by the Prime Minister was considered commendable.

The ban on single-use plastic taken last month by the Prime Minister was considered commendable. ( Express Illustrations )

The morning after Diwali always paints a horrifying sight of burnt firecrackers and plastics strewn across the roads. Additionally, a result of merrymaking in respective homes reflects through the larger-than-usual garbage piled up outside the main door.

Not to mention the drastic change in air quality. Something that Jatin Ahlawat, Director, Pi-Lo Shudh Pani Seva Foundation, wants us to make a note of. Through his non-profit organisation that is committed to making safe drinking water accessible to all strata, Ahlawat has called for shunning the use of plastic vessels and single-use plastic and pledge for a ‘Plastic-Free Diwali’.

ALSO READ: The right and righteous way to celebrate Diwali

“We hardly ever think about post celebrations. Sadly, the consequences we face every year are due to our incoherent actions. According to data released by civic bodies, every year about 50 tones of excess waste is collected in comparison to normal days on the very next day of Diwali,” informs Ahlawat.

Over the years, there’s been an increased dependence on plastic and increased warnings from doctors about how the chemicals used in plastic have a high probability of causing cancer, Alzheimer, Parkinson, infertility, etc.

“Often to avoid the festival workload, people serve food in plastic vessels. Plastic cups, plates, spoons, and bowls are commonly used to avoid the hassle of washing the traditional cutleries and utensils,” says Ahlawat, who points out that instead of showering love on our guests, by using plastic as serving agents we are slow-poisoning them.

The ban on single-use plastic taken last month by the Prime Minister was considered commendable. But when it comes to becoming a ‘Single-Use Plastic-Free’ nation, we are far behind.

“A good place to start would be by cutting down on plastic utensils, decorations and gift packaging during festivals. But this is not a one-man job. We need to ensure a united front from both the general public and corporate set-ups.” Ahlawat further elaborates how food delivery companies, including restaurants, also need to comply with the elimination of single-use plastic.

The towering mounds of plastic waste are today’s reality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, 25,940 tonnes of plastic waste are generated every day.

This weighs close to 9,000 Asian elephants, or 86 Boeing 747 jets. And more than 10,000 tons of daily plastic waste remains uncollected.

“We all need to switch over to biodegradable plates, cups and other cutleries. It may cost a little more than plastic, but in return, it will ensure good health for you and your family.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diwali Plastic-Free Diwali
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Agartala Border Security Force soldiers light candles during Diwali celebrations near the international border fence on October 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Diwali 2019 in photos | This is how India celebrated the festival of lights
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp