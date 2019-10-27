Vow for a plastic-free Diwali

Express features By

The morning after Diwali always paints a horrifying sight of burnt firecrackers and plastics strewn across the roads. Additionally, a result of merrymaking in respective homes reflects through the larger-than-usual garbage piled up outside the main door.



Not to mention the drastic change in air quality. Something that Jatin Ahlawat, Director, Pi-Lo Shudh Pani Seva Foundation, wants us to make a note of. Through his non-profit organisation that is committed to making safe drinking water accessible to all strata, Ahlawat has called for shunning the use of plastic vessels and single-use plastic and pledge for a ‘Plastic-Free Diwali’.



“We hardly ever think about post celebrations. Sadly, the consequences we face every year are due to our incoherent actions. According to data released by civic bodies, every year about 50 tones of excess waste is collected in comparison to normal days on the very next day of Diwali,” informs Ahlawat.

Over the years, there’s been an increased dependence on plastic and increased warnings from doctors about how the chemicals used in plastic have a high probability of causing cancer, Alzheimer, Parkinson, infertility, etc.



“Often to avoid the festival workload, people serve food in plastic vessels. Plastic cups, plates, spoons, and bowls are commonly used to avoid the hassle of washing the traditional cutleries and utensils,” says Ahlawat, who points out that instead of showering love on our guests, by using plastic as serving agents we are slow-poisoning them.

The ban on single-use plastic taken last month by the Prime Minister was considered commendable. But when it comes to becoming a ‘Single-Use Plastic-Free’ nation, we are far behind.



“A good place to start would be by cutting down on plastic utensils, decorations and gift packaging during festivals. But this is not a one-man job. We need to ensure a united front from both the general public and corporate set-ups.” Ahlawat further elaborates how food delivery companies, including restaurants, also need to comply with the elimination of single-use plastic.

The towering mounds of plastic waste are today’s reality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, 25,940 tonnes of plastic waste are generated every day.



This weighs close to 9,000 Asian elephants, or 86 Boeing 747 jets. And more than 10,000 tons of daily plastic waste remains uncollected.



“We all need to switch over to biodegradable plates, cups and other cutleries. It may cost a little more than plastic, but in return, it will ensure good health for you and your family.”