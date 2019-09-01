AAP switches into poll gear, announces ‘Jan Samwad Yatra’

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: With an eye on the next Assembly elections in the national capital, which is likely to be held sometime in February next year, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday switched to campaign mode, launching ‘Jan Samwad Yatra’.

The initiative, according to party sources, is aimed at galvanizing the people in the party’s favour.

Laying out the details of the campaign, the AAP’s Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai said, “We will take out the yatra (march) on September 1.” Rai will be the face of the campaign, which will go on for the entire duration of next week.

“The campaign is primarily aimed at taking the party’s message to people across the city and interacting with them,” Rai said.

With the next Assembly polls likely to see a bruising battle between the AAP and a resurgent BJP, following its sweep of the national capital in the last Lok Sabha polls, the ruling party has launched its preparations in full swing in a bid to keep hold of the Delhi secretariat and repeat its 2015 mandate.

The Yatra will be launched on Sunday evening in the Rohini Assembly constituency. The yatra will begin from Rohini Assembly constituency and culminate at Rithala Assembly seat.