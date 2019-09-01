Home The Sunday Standard

AAP switches into poll gear, announces ‘Jan Samwad Yatra’

The yatra will begin from Rohini Assembly constituency and culminate at Rithala Assembly seat.

Published: 01st September 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

AAP

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: With an eye on the next Assembly elections in the national capital, which is likely to be held sometime in February next year, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday switched to campaign mode, launching ‘Jan Samwad Yatra’.

The initiative, according to party sources, is aimed at galvanizing the people in the party’s favour.

Laying out the details of the campaign, the AAP’s Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai said, “We will take out the yatra (march) on September 1.” Rai will be the face of the campaign, which will go on for the entire duration of next week.

“The campaign is primarily aimed at taking the party’s message to people across the city and interacting with them,” Rai said.

With the next Assembly polls likely to see a bruising battle between the AAP and a resurgent BJP, following its sweep of the national capital in the last Lok Sabha polls, the ruling party has launched its preparations in full swing in a bid to keep hold of the Delhi secretariat and repeat its 2015 mandate.

The Yatra will be launched on Sunday evening in the Rohini Assembly constituency. The yatra will begin from Rohini Assembly constituency and culminate at Rithala Assembly seat.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Jan Samwad Yatra
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp