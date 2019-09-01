Home The Sunday Standard

Breaching  the clouds

MotorScribes Summit Quest, a road trip consisting of 29 people, spread across 12 days, the drive was an adventure into the very heart of the Himalayas.

Published: 01st September 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

MotorScribes Summit - Road trip of a lifetime

MotorScribes Summit - Road trip of a lifetime

Twenty-nine people, a fleet of Tata Hexas and Harriers, and a whole lot of energy was what it took to make an adventure come alive.

That’s how MotorScribes Summit Quest panned out. Spread across 12 days, the drive was an adventure into the very heart of the Himalayas.

The expedition was flagged off from Chandigarh and stitched a route through Narkanda, Manali, Jispa, Leh, Nubra Valley, Pangong Tso and Sarchu before returning to the starting point. After a 2,500-km long road trip, one thing was certain – this journey left everyone with a set of memories to last a lifetime.  

The roadtrip was planned to test the endurance of both travellers and the machines. The route was challenging as the convoy had to cross a total of eight high altitude passes on the way. With the lowest one at 10,800 feet and the highest nearly at 18,000 feet, we were literally reaching for the sky.   

What started with lush pine forests and temples perched on the edge of the lower Himalayan hills slowly gave way to treeless landscapes with ancient Buddhist monasteries built into hillsides.

As we climbed higher, vistas of snow-capped peaks and huge snowdrifts were replaced by parched Himalayan plains at 15,000 feet. The Tata convoy travelled through some rough roads and across gushing snowmelt but seemed to have the power to endure everything.

The night sky in Nubra Valley, scattered with millions of stars, and the 100-feet tall Diskit Buddha statue framed against them were sights to behold.

It was truly sublime to sit quietly by the expansive Pangong Tso (lake) and take in the varied hues of blue reflecting off the water.  The Himalayas had that charm: just when everyone thought they had a hang of its scapes, there was something new to feast on.

It is these collage of images that will make up memories for the travellers who decided to venture into the land of the gompas. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MotorScribes Summit Roadtrip Himalayas
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp