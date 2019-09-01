Kiran Bedi’s NGO celebrates 25 years of changing lives  

Home The Sunday Standard

Founder of India Vision Foundation Kiran Bedi celebrating the NGO’s 25-year journey at Air Force Auditorium on Saturday, in New Delhi.

Founder of India Vision Foundation Kiran Bedi celebrating the NGO’s 25-year journey at Air Force Auditorium on Saturday, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

NEW DELHI: Life has taken a radical change in the last decade for Pushpa, who was part of a child education program started by NGO- India Vision Foundation (IVF), founded by Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi.

“I was part of the creche started by the foundation. After receiving basic education, many of us were given the opportunity to pursue higher studies and were sent to SSC school in Noida...Our founder and other members kept me motivated throughout,” said Pushpa who is now an employee at Institute of Banking and Finance.

Like Pushpa, there are scores of other individuals who have undergone reform practices put in place by the NGO in the prisons of multiple states across the country.
Here, on Saturday, the IVF celebrated its  25th foundation day at Air Force Auditorium. Founder Kiran Bedi graced the event as the special guest. 

At the event, a special musical was held by inmates of Rohtak prison, who were trained to play musical instruments under the ‘Dhun’ program of the NGO.

“When I look back and ponder about how IVF was born, how we started in a very humble manner, we have travelled a long way and have been able to touch the lives of over 2,50,000 individuals. Our endeavour though is to reach out further and transform more lives” 
said Bedi.

Robin, one of the Rohtak prison inmates, said Bedi is like a mother to him, “She has changed my life completely, I hopefully will meet my biological mother one day but she (Bedi) has  nurtured and taken care of us,” said Robin.

A unique initiative ‘Creche Curriculum’ was also launched by Bedi, which has been developed by the NGO to provide a standardised curriculum for children living inside prisons.

