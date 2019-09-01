NSUI show-caused over Hardik Patel’s presence at JNU poll event

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) was issued a show-cause notice on Saturday by the JNU’s election committee after Patidar leader Hardik Patel attended one of its poll events.

The model code of conduct is in place currently for the upcoming Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) polls and according to the rules, no outsider can canvas for the parties.

Sources said the JNU unit of the NSUI had sought permission to invite Hardik, now with the Congress, for their “Mashal Juloos”, but it was declined by the election committee.

The party took out the “Mashal Juloos” from Ganga Dhaba to Chandrabhaga Hostel on campus on Saturday. The NSUI had even circulated invites for the event, which said it would be addressed by Patel.

The first show-cause notice was issued to the party on Friday and it replied to it, saying it was not aware how Patel was present there, an election committee member said.

“The reply was not found to be satisfactory and we issued them a second show-cause notice on Saturday. They have to reply within the next 24 hours. If their reply is not found satisfactory, their nomination will be cancelled,” he added.

The poll committee member said the parties signed a declaration stating that they would not invite outsiders to canvas for them for the JNUSU polls.

Sunny Mehta, in charge of the JNU NSUI unit, said, “Hardik Patel was there to have tea at one of the dhabas and he met us for just 20 seconds.

"He is friends with one of our members and just happened to be there. Many people from outside come to JNU.”