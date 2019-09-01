Of love tales, twirlings, and water and air philosophies

Nikita Sharma By

When you move your hands, it feels like playing with waves. While swaying your body, you have the feeling of moving with the air. And when you twirl, you feel a connection with the divine and away from the worldly stress.

Such was the experience at this two-hour Persian Dance Workshop with Mandira Improta, 40, a professional Italian dancer, who is obsessed by everything Indian.

Surfing the internet, I came across this workshop and I instantly wanted to attend it. Two days later, on August 29, I was at the venue, Zorba The Buddha – a spiritual and holistic centre in the midst of Ghitorni.

With four men, and four women counting Mandira, the session began in an incensed, dimly lit hall. Despite Persian dance moves having a feminine quality, men seemed more excited to try these out.

While some were there for their love for Persian music, others had come with the zeal to learn a new dance form, and I had gone to explore a bit more about Iran, its culture and the dance form.

Before starting the class, Mandira, an anthropologist, explained that Persian poetry is all about being intoxicated by love, attracting your lover with your beauty, and finally meeting your beloved – the divine.

She said, “The main elements of Persian dance are water and air. The dance form involves undulations, elegant hand movements and brisk foot movements.”

Patient and jovial, Mandira helped us take baby steps in learning the moves, first without and then with music. The music, created using soundtracks of traditional instruments duff, sitar, santoor, flute, mandolin, lute and more, was both soothing and intense, and enough to transport anyone to an altogether different fantasy world.

Indian and Persia have a lot of similarities because India was invaded several times by the Persian rulers. There are many Hindi words in the Persian language. But little did I know that even the dance moves shared similarities.

“Persian dance is like Indian classical dance forms, it also involves Tribhangi Mudra (Tri-bent pose) and Mukhabhinaya (Pantomime) – in which the performer puts on makeup and gets ready to meet her beloved,” said Mandira, who belongs to a family of Sai Baba followers. She got fascinated by Indian classical dance at a young age and learnt Kuchipudi in Chennai for 16 years. “While working with a dance company in California that specialised in Silk route dance forms, I got passionate about Persian dance and started learning it. This was 10 years ago.” Mandira now stays in Europe half of the year, and spends her winters teaching dance at her Goa studio.

While we said our goodbyes still yearning for more, we were happy to note Mandira will be back with the same workshop at the same venue in November.