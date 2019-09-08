Home The Sunday Standard

Free, are we? British Drag Queen shares her thoughts

In all her shows, British Drag Queen Virgin Extravanganza uses humour to talk about dark things like homophobia, prejudice, and discrimination that hinder freedom. 

Published: 08th September 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Drag Queen Virgin Extravanganza

Drag Queen Virgin Extravanganza

British Drag Queen Virgin Extravanganza is unstoppable with her unabashed banter and gregarious witticism. She is used to drawing second glances but according to her, curiosity is a good thing. “It makes you ask questions and look for the right answers,” says the drag-queen, dominating the stage at the Kitty Su, where she performed in her quintessential songstress style and humour laced with sarcasm and well-timed quips. 

She was in India for The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group’s Freedom Tour, held to celebrate September 6, the date the Supreme Court obliterated Section 377 last year.

The hotel organised a series of events that got together members of the queer community to reiterate the value of freedom of sexual representation. “That day is akin to August 15 (Independence Day) for us. But we must remember, we’ve won a small battle. The war for equal rights still rages. We hope that people talk about the next steps... marriage and other equalities,” says Keshav Suri, executive director of the group. 

For Andrew Burt AKA Virgin Extravanganza, 35, who hails from a small town in Oregon, USA called Talent, her drag name, Virgin, is based on the Virgin Mary.

She was raised catholic and was bullied at every step of childhood for being femme and wearing dresses in public. “I loved the Virgin Mary. I loved looking at her statue in church and identified with her. She was a figure to be looked at and not heard.

Held as a symbol and not to be understood. I felt very misunderstood throughout my childhood, so I wanted to give a voice to The Virgin that the Bible did not,” says Extravanganza.

In all her shows, she uses humour to talk about dark things like homophobia, prejudice, and discrimination that hinder freedom. “Virgin Mary is a very tragic character to me. She gave her body to God to create a son who died brutally for what he believed. The girl has to have a sense of humour or how else can she survive?” says the drag artiste.

ALSO READ | One year after historic Section 377 verdict, coming out is still not easy in India

The repercussion of what occurred all these years may not be emotionally reversible but healing is possible. “We need to move forward as a community that not be persecuted for who and what we are. The future is bright and it can only get brighter. Even if that’s just a hope, its what we all have to believe to make things better,” she says. 

‘Freedom’ might coincide with ‘independent’, but I wish to be dependent on someone but not bound by patriarchy. Freedom for me is to live by my terms and conditions but aligned with rules of the society for a balanced outlook.

My journey has been happy. This made me closer to my parents and family. But I still yearn for respect from society Avantika Gurung, identifies as a transwoman

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Section 377 Drag queen India drag India drag culture
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp