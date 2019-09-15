Amit Shah’s Hindi push triggers controversy

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah appeared to stir the hornet’s nest on Saturday when he appealed to make Hindi the language “which could bind the whole country.”



In his maiden speech on Hindi Diwas, he sought to promote Hindi so that it could become an identity for the country internationally. But Shah’s appeal sparked angry protests and reactions from non-Hindi speaking states and regions.

“India is a country of different languages, each with own importance. But it’s important that the whole country has one language which could become its identity internationally. If there is one language which could bind whole country, then it’s Hindi.



I appeal citizens that while using their mother tongues they should use Hindi to fulfill dreams of one language for the country of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel,” Shah said.



Hindi is one of the two official languages, the other being English. It is also one of the 22 scheduled languages of the country.

But from the south to eastern India, Shah’s call drew angry responses. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “We should respect all languages... equally.



We may learn many languages, but we should never forget our mother-language.’’ DMK chief MK Stalin asked Shah to take back his statement, declaring “this is India, not Hindia.”



“How can someone be asked to forget his mother tongue and speak in Hindi?” said CPI (M) politburo member Mohammad Salim. There were reactions in the Northeast too. “We have always said we are not opposed to Hindi or English, but our children have to first learn the mother tongue,” Assam Sahitya Sabha chief P Rajbongshi said.

After Shah’s Hindi pitch, the Congress said the three-language formula should not be tinkered with and controversies must not be stirred up on “emotive” issues