Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi government school tops India ranking, CM Kejriwal elated

RPVV Lajpat Nagar has jumped one place and is now ranked fifth while RPVV Rohini has been ranked seventh.

Published: 15th September 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi government school has been rated the best in the country, with two other schools featuring among top 10, in the India School Ranking 2019 prepared by Education World, prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders to go to town broadcasting the achievement.

Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 10, Dwarka was ranked the best in India for the second consecutive year while RPVV Lajpat Nagar and RPVV Rohini also improved their positions on the list. RPVV Lajpat Nagar has jumped one place and is now ranked fifth while RPVV Rohini has been ranked seventh.

“Congrats to all teachers, principals and officials. It is your effort that has made Delhi proud today,” Kejriwal tweeted.Education World is a portal for educators, teachers and parents and comes out with rankings for schools every year. These rankings are determined on the basis of marks scored on 14 parameters —including teacher welfare and development.

Rankings
 Rank 1 - Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Dwarka 
 Rank 5- Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Lajpat Nagar 
 Rank 7 - Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Rohini 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arwind Kejriwal AAP Delhi Schools
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp