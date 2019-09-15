Delhi government school tops India ranking, CM Kejriwal elated

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A Delhi government school has been rated the best in the country, with two other schools featuring among top 10, in the India School Ranking 2019 prepared by Education World, prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders to go to town broadcasting the achievement.

Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Sector 10, Dwarka was ranked the best in India for the second consecutive year while RPVV Lajpat Nagar and RPVV Rohini also improved their positions on the list. RPVV Lajpat Nagar has jumped one place and is now ranked fifth while RPVV Rohini has been ranked seventh.

“Congrats to all teachers, principals and officials. It is your effort that has made Delhi proud today,” Kejriwal tweeted.Education World is a portal for educators, teachers and parents and comes out with rankings for schools every year. These rankings are determined on the basis of marks scored on 14 parameters —including teacher welfare and development.

Rankings

Rank 1 - Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Dwarka

Rank 5- Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Lajpat Nagar

Rank 7 - Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, Rohini