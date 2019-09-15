Home The Sunday Standard

Heritage sites rumble in Old Delhi due to Metro work

In 2015, during the tunneling work of the Metro near Kashmere Gate a heritage structure collapsed partially.

Published: 15th September 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

The Kashmere Gate Metro line is barely five metres away from the iconic St James Church and vibrations from the line can be felt inside the church.

The Kashmere Gate Metro line is barely five metres away from the iconic St James Church and vibrations from the line can be felt inside the church. | ( Photo | Arun Kumar )

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has constructed over 50 km of underground lines across the National Capital Region in its Phase III maintaining the high standards of caution in dealing with the age-old heritage sites in the national capital.

Delhi Metro's Violet Line, also known as Heritage Line has a 5.17 km long underground corridor between ITO and Kashmere Gate comprising of four stations – Delhi Gate, Jama Masjid, Lal Quila and Kashmere Gate which was opened on 28 May, 2017.

The Line with 34 stations connects Kashmere Gate with Raja Nahar Singh. 

In 2015, during the tunneling work of the Metro near Kashmere Gate a heritage structure collapsed partially. The iconic 117-year-old structures suffered damage as the underground tunneling had weakened its foundation.

According to officials, the sewer line began to leak causing the soil to weaken. Following the incident, officials pledged to repair the damaged structure.  

A unique technique which included 30 Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) was used in the underground lines in Phase III for the first time ever. "About 30 Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) were used for this purpose.

The use of so many TBMs was perhaps the highest ever used anywhere in the world for a metro project. At four different locations, the new tunnels passed below the already operational Metro tunnels of the network," a DMRC spokesperson told this newspaper.

In many other areas, especially in the Old Delhi, the tunnels also passed below the centuries-old buildings and other structures of historical importance. The DMRC said that elaborate instrumentation was done while carrying out these activities to ensure that there was no damage to the structures above.

“Building Condition Surveys were conducted wherever possible and monitoring instruments were installed in these buildings to keep track of their condition during the tunneling process,” the spokesperson added.

Long term damage

St. James Church, built-in 1836 AD at Mori Gate is one example where the Kashmere Gate metro line is just five meters away from the building. At the time of construction of the metro, the DMRC had to convince the church authorities and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) was also taken into consideration for going ahead without any damage to the heritage site. 

“We had suggested the DMRC to use glass telltale which is like a slide during the construction. This was installed around the walls of the church so that in case of cracks, prevention was taken. The DMRC also recorded the vibrations during the making and running of the metro,” said Ajay Kumar, director (projects) INTACH. 

This, however, could not relieve the church stakeholders from fearing long term damage to the 182-year old heritage site. Even though the DMRC had shared a study underlining the vibrations before and after the movement with the church authorities at that time, the latter is still wary of the long term impact on the church structure due to the everyday vibrations caused by the metro.

“DMRC indeed shared the details of their study after reading the impact of movements and glass markers with us but our concern is that the metro is just five meters away and when it passes through we feel the shudder in our church during the everyday routine...They shared the correct figures but on a humanitarian ground there was a need of their help in saving the church from the long term impact of the metro movement. We could not receive any reply on this end,” Kamal Baluja, chairman, Church Conservation Committee said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Metro DMRC Heritage Line
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp