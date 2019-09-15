Long-overdue facelift for Jama Masjid gets a green signal

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: After two previous failed attempts, since 2004, to clear urban mess around about the 360-year-old Mughal mosque-- Jama Masjid, the authorities are hoping to give the area a facelift without encountering any hiccups this time around.



A fresh detail project report (DPR) for the redevelopment of Jama Masjid precinct, spreading over 23 acres, is ready and will be sent to Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) for final approval after consultation with stakeholders, which will take place on Tuesday.

The latest plan has retained existing Meena Bazaar, a market known for machines and industrial tools, at the same location and consolidation of land with low-height fencing.



The plan also proposes significant refurbishment of Netaji Subhash Marg-starting from Dilli Gate crossing to Lothian Bridge-as Heritage Street on line of ongoing redevelopment work of Chandni Chowk main road. Previously, the plan proposed to relocate the market to a nearby site.

The plan also proposes significant refurbishment of Netaji Subhash Marg | Parveen Negi

“Topography survey of Daryaganj has recently been completed and a base map is being prepared. No parking is being provided in the vicinity as car entry isn’t encouraged in heritage zones. It is a worldwide phenomenon,” said Pradeep Sachdeva, noted architect and consultant appointed for the project.



The dilapidation of Jama Masjid, which was planned as the centrepiece of Shahjahanabad, the imperial city of Mughal emperor Shahjahan, and its neighbourhood was highlighted in 2004 through public interest litigation (PIL) based on which the Delhi HC asked the authorities to redevelop the region.

The plan was prepared and approved by the DUAC twice in 2006 and again in 2009 however, it remained only on papers for various reasons with the major reason being apathy of civic authorities.



The standstill has worsened the situation around Jama Masjid. Illegal constructions and squatters have virtually transformed it into an unfriendly zone for visitors. Chandni Chowk MLA and director of SRDC Alka Lamba said after redevelopment work of Chandni Chowk, people and traders of Jama Masjid were really keen for the upliftment of their area.

“We all are positive and hopefully, the project will commence and finish in two years. Locals are supporting the project. Because of court’s involvement, there will be no political interference unlike previous attempts,” she said. According to an official, aware of the development, shopkeepers of the market near the shrine of Sheikh Kalimullah are also in favour of the redevelopment, where 100 shops will be available.

The officials, associated with the project, said that adequate space for auto-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws are bring provided at strategic locations in proximity to the Metro station gates and provisions for bus bays have been made.



Vendors at upper road level in the foreground of Shahi Entry Gate (Gate no 2) are likely to be retained, however, Sunday Hawkers Market will not be permitted at all, officials said. The Delhi High Court recently banned Sunday market in Daryaganj and Netaji Subhash Marg.

Lamba said that in the board meeting of SRDC held last month, its chairman and PWD minister Satyender Jain had directed to take up the project over two phases for which Rs 165 crore had been approved.



Improvement of the roads and streets in the vicinity will be done first and then landscaping and redevelopment of area inside the precinct including Meena Bazaar will be initiated.

“It has been proposed to allocate space to Sunday market hawkers at Pushta Road which is about two kilometres away from Jama Masjid.



After consolidation of open land, beautification will be done. Some part of the land will be green and the remaining portion is proposed to be paved. Hopefully, work will begin in six months,” said an official.