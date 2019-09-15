Majority of minorities are against imposition of Uniform Civil Code in Uttar Pradesh

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: After the Supreme Court said on Friday that the government had done nothing on Uniform Civil Code (UCC), minority groups have voiced their opinion that they were not on board with the idea.



Minority groups were skeptical on what would be the ‘benchmark’ of one-ness as was the norm in UCC.



“In the past, the Supreme Court has said it is not its concern if any government of the day effects UCC in the country or not. The court has believed that it should not give any advice in this connection to the government,” said Zafayab Jilani, member, All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

AC Michael, national convener, United Christian Forum questioned what would the benchmark be of UCC.



“While everyone wants equality, what would be the benchmark of uniformity? Will the majortian viewpoint be imposed and minorities will be second class citizens in the country?”

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee president Gobind Singh Longowal said, “Every religion is different and Sikhism has its own identity, traditions and culture. We cannot allow tampering of our customs. After a long struggle, the Anand Marriage Act was passed in 2012 and then took time to get it implemented.”

Uniformity will affect diversity, say minorities

Party spokesperson of Shiromani Akali Dal — which is the oldest ally of the BJP and is part of the NDA government — Daljeet Singh Cheema said, “India is a multicultural country. With so many religions, this is the diversity. This should be kept intact as it is our strength.’’



President of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjinder Singh Sirsa who is also BJP legislator from Rajouri Garden in Delhi, said, “Religious leaders should be taken into confidence and then the government take a call on the Uniform Civil Code.’’

Vincent Manoharan from the National Dalit Christian Watch said the concept of oneness being propagated would not be suitable to the country.



“This will affect pluralism and diversity which forms the backbone of the country.”



Meanwhile, Zafarul-Islam Khan, chairperson of the Delhi Minorities Commission, said, “There are different factions. So it is wrong to impose a uniform code. This is against the Muslim communities.”