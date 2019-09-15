Home The Sunday Standard

Manoj Tiwari writes to CM Arvind Kejriwal, urges odd-even scheme rethink

Kejriwal announced the return of the scheme from November 4 to 15, saying it will be one of the seven measures against high level of pollution in Delhi.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging him to reconsider the move to implement the odd-even scheme again as it would cause problems to the people.

This is merely a “gimmick to divert the attention” of people from core issues, as the AAP government has “substantially failed” to deliver and wants to use taxpayers’ money on advertisements for its own publicity, Tiwari alleged in the letter.

“I am writing to you, with great anguish over your government’s decision to introduce odd-even policy in Delhi once again in the month of November. The decision has been taken without proper thought. It had created many problems for Delhiites the last time,” he said.

Kejriwal announced the return of the scheme from November 4 to 15, saying it will be one of the seven measures against high level of pollution in the city due to stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab during 
the period. 

