Raipur diary: From Ganesha preaching traffic rules to buyers-sellers meet

Lord Ganesh preaches importance of helmet



As the new Motor Vehicles Act comes into force, the police in Raigarh has come up with an unconventional awareness drive using the Ganesh Utsav to campaign on road safety for two-wheeler riders.



Traffic police personnel dressed as Lord Ganesh with a helmet in their hand and a poster reading ‘My dad arranged new separate head for me but your father cannot. So you must wear helmet’, were at pandals highlighting the importance of headgears for two-wheeler riders. “People must wear a helmet, it’s for their safety,” said Santosh Singh, Raigarh district police chief.

Buyers-sellers meet in Raipur



To provide a larger platform to promote the sale of Chhattisgarh’s agriculture produce and handloom products at the national and international level, the state will be organising a three-day buyers and sellers meet in Raipur from September 20-22.



Around 60 global buyers from 16 countries and around 120 sellers from across the state and nation will participate in the event.

There would be discussions between buyers and sellers. Contracts and MoUs will also be signed. Farmers will get an opportunity to interact with global buyers and explore possibilities of trade without the involvement of middlemen.



The products will also be exhibited for the people. On September 22, the products would be exhibited in open for common people to visit and purchase.

Rain plays spoilsport



The excitement of watching international matches in Raipur after 2015, faded with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) deciding to shift the Under-23 Indian-Bangladesh one-day series from Raipur to Lucknow.



The matches will now be played at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Owing to recent heavy rains, the BCCI decided to shift the venue. Heavy rains affected the preparation of the cricket pitch at the Shaheed Veer Nayaran Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

A five-match series between the countries was to begin from September 19. World of Saxophone is a crowd-pleaser Music lovers and Raipur residents were dazzled with the history and power of saxophone.



At the event, people were apprised of the history of the instrument and how Jazz saxophone styles evolved.



Many didn’t know the power and appeal of saxophone music it once carried and how such an instrument can help people fight anxiety or depression, said Rajkumar Soni, an organiser and artist.