Three injured as car hits electric pole in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three people in their mid-twenties were injured after their speeding car lost control and hit an electric pole in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area, police said on Saturday.



The victims were in a drunken state when the incident took place, the police said. They were identified as Atul, Prateek and Prateek. They were coming from Gurugram and were headed to Noida after dropping off a friend near Akshardham Temple.



The incident was reported around 12.41 am on Saturday on the Mayur Vihar flyover.

“On reaching the spot near the Crown Plaza Hotel, on the carriage way towards Noida, a blue Maruti Baleno was found damaged. It had hit the central verge,” a senior police officer said.



He said that while Atul was at the wheel, Prateek was on the shotgun seat and the third victim was on the back seat.



“They were injured and were immediately shifted to LBS Hospital. Their condition is stable now,” the officer said, adding that beer bottles were recovered from the damaged car, which was registered with Transport Nagar RTO in Lucknow.

According to police, the injured are employees of a private firm in Noida. The incident took place nearly two weeks after the amended Motor Vehicles Act came into effect. The revised traffic regulations call for strict penalties on violation of norms.

As part of the revised rules, drink driving now attracts a fine of Rs 10,000 and a court challan. Additionally, the vehicle is also liable to be detained or impounded by the Traffic Police.



Steep traffic penalties have been recorded in NCR since the rules took effect.

