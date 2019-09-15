Yogi Babu to star in Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha?

Express News Service By

It was recently reported that Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi will essay Aamir Khan’s best friend in Lal Singh Chaddha. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is a remake of Robert Zemeckis’ Forrest Gump.



Sethupathi’s character is inspired by Mykelti Williamson’s Bubba, but with Tamil roots. In the 1994 original, Bubba accompanies Gump (Tom Hanks) during the Vietnam War but is killed in combat.

Forrest fulfils Bubba’s dream of starting a shrimping business and writes a share of his profit to Bubba’s mother.



While the makers of Lal Singh Chaddha are yet to reveal the supporting cast, we hear that another popular Tamil actor has been approached for the film.

As per reports, actor-comedian Yogi Babu – who was earlier seen in the Bollywood film Chennai Express – has been tapped to essay a brief role in Lal Singh Chaddha.



The actor has apparently shared as much in a recent interview and said that he is figuring out his dates to accommodate the film.