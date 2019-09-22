Home The Sunday Standard

Ahead of assembly polls, parties can ignore caste at own peril in Maharashtra and Haryana

With a significant Dalit vote bank, both BJP-ruled Maharashtra and Haryana have seen caste-based reservation agitations by Marathas and Jats.

Published: 22nd September 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi has praised the work of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and asked the voters to give an outstanding mandate to the BJP

PM Narendra Modi has praised the work of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and asked the voters to give an outstanding mandate to the BJP | PTI

NEW DELHI: He complex equations of religion and caste will be closely factored in by political parties in poll-bound Maharashtra and Haryana where reservation is a sensitive issue. Both the BJP-ruled states have seen caste-based quota agitations — Jats in Haryana and Marathas in Maharashtra. Adding fuel to the fire was the Centre’s attempt to dilute the SC/ST Act, coupled with the controversy over the eviction of tribals from forest areas.

“There have been some drastic decisions that the BJP governments — both state and Centre — have taken since assuming power in 2014. These issues will definitely play on the minds of the people.

The two states have a significant Dalit population, who traditionally have been Congress voters but shifted towards the BJP in past few years,” Dalit thinker Chandra Bhan Prasad said. While Dalit comprise around 11 per cent of Maharashtra’s population, they form a significant 20 per cent in Haryana. However, Prasad asserted that the voters would prefer a stable government rather than cobbled up alliances in power.

In Maharashtra, Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM were being seen as an alternative during the general elections. However, recent fissures within the alliance have put a question mark on its performance.

Similarly, Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena was another non-playing partner of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha polls. However, it is still undecided whether to contest the polls, which may cost Thackeray dearly.

In Haryana too, the odds are against the opposition parties as the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government is confident of retaining power. “Despite the presence of many non-traditional BJP voters and some decisions taken unfavourable decisions that the government has taken, the weakness of the Opposition will lend them a helping hand in the upcoming elections,” a researcher at PRS legislative said.

Demographic experts also echo similar views saying the Muslim population — 11 per cent in Haryana and almost 8 per cent in Maharashtra — will not affect the calculations of parties. “Compared to states like UP and Bihar, the percentage of Muslims is very less in the poll-bound states. Yet, the significance is further diminished in the polls due to other factors,” a research scholar from the Demographic Research Centre in Mumbai said.

Prasad also felt that anger among certain sections of people in both the states, which would have resulted from decisions such as banning of Triple Talaq, abrogation of Article 370 and enforcement of hefty penalties through the amended Motor Vehicles Act, would also be nullified.  With inputs from Abhijit Mulye in Mumbai & Harpreet Bajwa in Chandigarh 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Maharashtra elections 2019 Haryana elections Maharashtra assembly elections Haryana Assembly elections Maharashtra caste politics Haryana caste politics Jat agitation Maratha agitation
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp