111 trees in DTU campus relocated to facilitate construction

To facilitate construction at Delhi Technical University campus in Shahbad Daulatpur, more than 100 old trees in the campus were successfully relocated to another location within its premises. 

Published: 29th September 2019 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

After uprooting, the roots are trimmed, provided with soil and compost and tied.

After uprooting, the roots are trimmed, provided with soil and compost and tied. (Photo | Delhi government)

NEW DELHI:  To facilitate construction at Delhi Technical University campus in Shahbad Daulatpur, more than 100 old trees in the campus were successfully relocated to another location within its premises. 
The process of relocation and reinstallation of one such tree was witnessed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Saturday.  

“It’s heartening to see that technology is providing solutions for sustainable development. Delhi government encourages transplantation in all its projects, so that we don’t lose our precious green cover,” said Kejriwal in a tweet After closely watching the entire procedure, Kejriwal said that no tree was felled for the ongoing construction at DTU campus and in future, permission would not be given for tree cutting for any new construction in national capital. 

 “After seeing the process in DTU today, I am sure that their relocation can be done. This will keep trees safe and help in keeping the environment clean,” CM Kejriwal said. 

The CM and his deputy Sisodia watered the trees after they were replanted.“We needn’t fell trees. It has been proved. I have seen it today, we can relocate them. I have been told that the survival rate is higher. The government has made a policy, which does not allow cutting of trees for any new construction. Survival rate should be 80 per cent,” he said.  

One of the experts present at the site said, “After uprooting, some portion of the root is trimmed and provided with soil and compost and then tied. Relocation of trees are possible and survival rate is higher. Kejriwal and Sisodia also inquired whether the relocation of the very old trees like peepal is possible.”

‘Transplant to save green cover’

Chief Minister Kejriwal said the successful relocation of trees in DTU  proves that there is no need to fell trees for new construction. The Delhi govt encourages transplantation in all its projects so that the city’s green cover is not cover, he said.

