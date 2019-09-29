Home The Sunday Standard

An autumn Scottish adventure

The 175-mile journey was completed in five hours, including several pitstops for its tourist attractions. 

Published: 29th September 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Travelling through Scotland

Travelling through Scotland

The Highlands of Scotland is an escape into the abyss of the brooding mountains and the mysterious freshwater lochs.

To witness it, we hopped into a car and drove through its range.  Our drive began from Edinburg, where we made our way to Loch Ness, one of the most popular lakes in the Highlands, also home to Nessie, an alien green creature who lives in its depths, according to folklore.

The 175-mile journey was completed in five hours, including several pitstops for its tourist attractions. 

Moving across the unending emerald, amber and brown landscape of the Highlands, one passes the majestic Jacobite train track on which runs a steam locomotive-hauled train, also known as Hogwarts Express, because of its similarity to the Harry Potter locomotive. 

We finally arrived at the most anticipated pitstop of our road trip, the Deanston Distillery (Highland single malt scotch whiskey). The warehouse was a cotton mill in 1785 before it became a distillery in 1966. Deanston produces its energy by using turbines installed at a dam in River Teith nearby. The water for whiskey-making is also from there. Deanston for one, invites tourists for an interactive tour of malting, mashing, fermenting, distillation and maturation methods that make a bottle of your desired whiskey. And the right away to drink whiskey, we were told, is to have it neat. Hold a tiny sip for 12 seconds in your mouth, roll it around, feel its gravitas and then gulp it slowly. 

After that ‘spirited’ exchange, we headed to Callander town to meet a giant bull and a cow, quite a favourite with the Highlanders.

Hamish was the name of the highland bull and Heather was the cow. Honey was their baby and the one least interested in starry-eyed visitors wanting to get a picture with her. 

In an hour-and-a-half, we had reached Loch Ness, the most famous lochs in Scotland, and queued up for the boat ride. Following the safety announcement, the vessel took us into a body of turquoise blue water.

But for the next hour, all our thoughts drowned under the chilled breeze and the picturesque beauty that encircled us. ‘Can there possibly be a monster in this sublimity’, we asked ourselves.

And just then it began to rain and we had to turn back. Was it a sign from the giant green creature telling us not to venture into its home, or was it just us city dwellers doing some overthinking? Until our next trip, the conundrum remains. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Scotland Scotland tourism Scotland travels Scotland highlands
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp