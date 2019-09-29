Home The Sunday Standard

‘Be high in life without falling prey to drugs’ 

The aim is to create a record of the highest number of participation at an anti-addiction event, for which they have even applied to the Limca Book of Records.

Published: 29th September 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Snapshot of Udgaar 2018, with motivational speaker Vivek Bindra addressing the audience comprising of 8,000 youth; (inset) HG Sundar Gopal Das of ISKCON

Snapshot of Udgaar 2018, with motivational speaker Vivek Bindra addressing the audience comprising of 8,000 youth; (inset) HG Sundar Gopal Das of ISKCON

Nearly 70,000 school kids are addicted to drugs, according to the 2019 study published by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre, AIIMS, Delhi. Gauging the gravity of the situation, Youth Forum of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), has made Anti-addiction as the agenda of their 9th edition of Udgaar-An Expression of Goodness and Joy. 

A total of 15,000 people, including 12,000 youths from the colleges in Delhi-NCR, will be a part of this daylong event at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on October 6.

The aim is to create a record of the highest number of participation at an anti-addiction event, for which they have even applied to the Limca Book of Records.

HG Sunder Gopal Das, director, ISKCON youth forum, says, “We started this fest with 400 students eight years ago. In 2017, we did it for 2,500 students and last year, we had a participation of 8,000 students. But this year, we are starting an anti-addiction campaign. A study titled 2018 Cannabis Price Index reveals that the national capital is the third-largest consumer of cannabis in the world. So, we will focus on ‘addiction’ of anything that’s affecting the youth’s physical and psychological health. Be it drugs or social media.”

The event will begin with a one-hour talk on “success without succumbing to drugs” by motivational speaker Vivek Bindra. Then a quiz based on drug addiction.

“A total of 5,000 students had participated in the quiz we had organised in different colleges of Delhi-NCR. Now, six shortlisted contestants will participate in the final at the stadium. The event will also have a live sand art by Nitish Bharti, a theatrical show on ISKCON founder Prabhupada’s journey to America in 1966, and lyrical hip-hop - all based on addiction and it solutions,” says Das.

A dance performance, Dashavtaar, by Prince Dance Group and mantra chanting by Madhavas Rockband will take place during the last leg of the event.

Das believes that one-day event is not enough to deal with a problem prevailing at a large scale. “But this event is an ice-breaker to inspire youth to deal with the addiction,” he adds.

About what leads youngsters to drugs, Das says, “It’s the lack of awareness about the level of harm that drugs cause, stress in their lives, peer pressure and thinking that people who smoke and drink look cool.”

Post the event, weekly sessions will be conducted to help the youth connect with their issues at a deeper level. “In the 70 colleges of Delhi-NCR, we have set up Ethicraft Clubs, where we depute college ambassadors. We will start personality development courses at these clubs.” 

Will the event have religious overtones? “No. We help children through counselling and meditation. If the problem requires doctoral intervention, we take help from experts. We help these children to believe in themselves because we want them to be high in life without falling prey to drugs.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISKCON Youth Forum of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness Drug addiction Substance abuse
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp