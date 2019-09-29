Home The Sunday Standard

Herald case: Subramanian Swamy to be cross-examined on October 21

In the previous proceedings, Swamy had objected to R S Cheema, appearing for the Gandhis, for asking questions in Hindi.

Published: 29th September 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Subramanian Swamy during a function to release his book. (Photo| PTI)

NEW DELHI: The cross-examination of Subramanian Swamy in connection with the National Herald case has been deferred till October 21 by a Delhi court on Saturday.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal posted the matter for October 21 after both the parties sought adjournment in the case.

In the previous proceedings, Swamy had objected to R S Cheema, appearing for the Gandhis, for asking questions in Hindi.

Cheema had asked, “Dr Swamy jis sadak pe Indian Express building bana...(Dr Swamy, the road on which Indian Express building is situated)...,” Swamy said, “Please speak in English. You must remember I am a Tamil and English is the language of the court.”

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal intervened and said that both Hindi and English are the court’s languages.

Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, party leaders Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young Indian are the accused in the case.    With agency inputs 

The case

Swamy had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying Rs 50 lakh, through which the Young Indian (YI) Private Limited obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore owed by the Associate Journals Limited to the Congress.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Herald case Subramanian Swamy Subramanian Swamy cross questioning
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp