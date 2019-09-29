Herald case: Subramanian Swamy to be cross-examined on October 21

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The cross-examination of Subramanian Swamy in connection with the National Herald case has been deferred till October 21 by a Delhi court on Saturday.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal posted the matter for October 21 after both the parties sought adjournment in the case.

In the previous proceedings, Swamy had objected to R S Cheema, appearing for the Gandhis, for asking questions in Hindi.

Cheema had asked, “Dr Swamy jis sadak pe Indian Express building bana...(Dr Swamy, the road on which Indian Express building is situated)...,” Swamy said, “Please speak in English. You must remember I am a Tamil and English is the language of the court.”

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal intervened and said that both Hindi and English are the court’s languages.

Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, party leaders Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and Young Indian are the accused in the case. With agency inputs

The case

Swamy had accused the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds by paying Rs 50 lakh, through which the Young Indian (YI) Private Limited obtained the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore owed by the Associate Journals Limited to the Congress.