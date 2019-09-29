Home The Sunday Standard

Imran spewing hate, retorts India

Rebutting reference to Kashmir made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the UNGA, India said the developments in the state are entirely an internal matter.

Published: 29th September 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Vidisha Maitra, India’s first secretary, UN

Vidisha Maitra, India’s first secretary, UN

Terming Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday as a hate speech, India said Pakistan had “built an industry of terrorism from the ideology of hate” and called Khan “an open defender of Osama bin Laden.”

“Pakistan is a country which provides shelter to 130 UN-designated terrorists and 25 terror entities. Will Pakistan acknowledges that it is the only government in the world that provides pension to an individual listed in the Al Qaeda and Daesh sanctions list,” asked India’s first secretary at the permanent mission to the UN Vidisha Maitra while using India’s right to reply.

“Imran Khan’s speech was a callous portrayal of the world in binary terms.

It was a script that fosters divisiveness at the United Nations and is an attempt to sharpen differences and stir up hatred,” Maitra said. Saying that words are of paramount importance in diplomacy, Maitra rebutted Khan’s usage of words like pogrom, bloodbath, racial superiority and pick up the gun.

“Invocation of phrases such as pogrom, bloodbath, racial superiority, pick up the gun and fight to the end reflect a medieval mindset and not a 21st-century vision,” she said.

Maitra said India’s citizens did not need anybody to speak on their behalf and Pakistan should refresh its “sketchy understanding of history” and look into its own gross human rights violations before lecturing India.

“Do not forget the gruesome genocide perpetrated by Pakistan against its own people in 1971 and the role played by Lt. Gen AAK Niazi, a sordid fact that the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina reminded this Assembly about,” she said.

Further attacking the Pakistan Prime Minister, Maitra said Khan had misused an august platform in his almost 50-minute long address. “Rarely has the UN General Assembly witnessed such misuse, rather abuse, of an opportunity to reflect.”

India said Khan’s speech bordered on “crudeness of the variety that is reminiscent of the guns of Darra Adam Khel” despite the Pakistan Prime Minister being a former cricketer, who believed in the gentleman’s game.

Terming Pakistan’s repeated objections to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as virulent, India said such reactions often arise out of those “who thrive on conflict and never welcome the ray of peace.”

India takes swipe at China

Rebutting reference to Kashmir made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the UNGA, India said the developments in the state are entirely an internal matter.

“We expect other countries to respect India’s sovereignty and desist from efforts to change the status quo through the illegal so-called China Pakistan Economic Corridor,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India UNGA India right to reply
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp