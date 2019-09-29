Home The Sunday Standard

Lucknow diary: Festivity under cloud

The Puja organisers are counting on divine intervention and are hoping that skies will clear by the time festivities come around.

Festivity under cloud

The downpour brought about by the retreating monsoon has cast a dampener on festive fervour in the city. While Durga Puja is round the corner, pratima (idol) and pandals are far from ready.

Saturday was Mahalaya, the beginning of Devipaksha which is marked by Chokshudaan or painting the eyes of Maa Durga. But, a number of idols are still damp after getting a lick of paint.

Deliveries to several pandals were scheduled by Sunday, but idol makers have sought more time.

Taj night viewpoint

Come October, Taj Mahal lovers will be able to view the ‘Monument of Love’ under moonlight from a newly developed spot — ‘Taj Night View Point’ — across the Yamuna.

The night viewpoint was inaugurated recently. Besides the spot, a replica of the Diana Seat (a marble bench on the Taj Mahal premises where Princess Diana once sat during a visit to the monument in the 90s ) is also being set up on the premises.

This spot will provide a unique photo opportunity for tourists visiting Agra. Facilities for tourists at Taj Night View Point are also being spruced up.

The spot, once opened for visitors, will afford a stunning view of the iconic mausoleum under moonlight. Shah Jahan’s gift to his wife Mumtaz Mahal, the Taj continues to draw visitors by the droves round the year. 

Global climate crusade

Alive to the challenges of global warming and climate change, a 100-strong city crowd, comprising mostly schoolchildren, joined the worldwide protests against climate change recently, in the City of Nawabs. The protestors, holding up posters, marched half a kilometre.

Youths in more than 150 countries took out protests urging world leaders to act more aggressively against climate change. The protests were organised under the aegis of FridaysForFuture, a people’s movement founded by Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg last year. 

