Chinmayanand case: Phone used to send extortion message recovered, student seeks rape charges

LUCKNOW: While the jailed law student who has accused Swami Chinmayanand of rape and harassment moved an application in the district court on Saturday for IPC sections pertaining to rape to be slapped against him, the special investigation team recovered the mobile phone used to send a Rs 5 crore extortion message to Chinmayanand.

The damaged phone, reportedly recovered from Dausa in Rajasthan, belongs to Sanjay Singh, one of the accused in the extortion case.

A friend of the law student, Singh is in jail along with Vikram and Sachin Sengar in connection with the extortion attempt made in connivance with the girl.

The four had allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand while threatening to malign his image through evidence they had against him.

Sources in the SIT said the phone was damaged. "It would be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for data retrieval," said an officer.

The law student has stated in her application that the SIT is not investigating the case in accordance to her statement to Delhi Police.