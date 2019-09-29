Home The Sunday Standard

Chinmayanand case: Phone used to send extortion message recovered, student seeks rape charges

The damaged phone, reportedly recovered from Dausa in Rajasthan, belongs to Sanjay Singh, one of the accused in the extortion case.

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand accused of rape by a law student is seen outside a government hospital after a medical examination following his arrest in Shahjahanpur. (Photo | PTI)

LUCKNOW: While the jailed law student who has accused Swami Chinmayanand of rape and harassment moved an application in the district court on Saturday for IPC sections pertaining to rape to be slapped against him, the special investigation team recovered the mobile phone used to send a Rs 5 crore extortion message to Chinmayanand.

A friend of the law student, Singh is in jail along with Vikram and Sachin Sengar in connection with the extortion attempt made in connivance with the girl.

The four had allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand while threatening to malign his image through evidence they had against him.   

Sources in the SIT said the phone was damaged. "It would be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for data retrieval," said an officer.  

The law student has stated in her application that the SIT is not investigating the case in accordance to her statement to Delhi Police.

