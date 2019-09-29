Home The Sunday Standard

Polarity smart bikes: 80kms on a single charge

All bikes are built on a lightweight steel frame that houses all the major components within it. This is to reduce bulk and wind resistance to enhance the overall efficiency of the machine.

Polarity Smart Bikes are powered by a brushless DC  hub motor fitted in the rear wheel. These electric two-wheelers come equipped with a Lithium-ion battery which offers a range of over 80 kilometres on a single charge.  

The manufacturer has split its offerings into two main categories, namely the Sport Range and the Executive Range.

The former includes the S1K, S2K and S3K which have a top speed of 45, 70 and 100 kmph respectively.

The latter includes the E1K, E2K and E3K which offer a top speed of 40, 60 and 80 kmph respectively.

With kerb weight a little under 55 kilograms, the vehicles have been engineered rather well with fine attention to detail.

Keeping with the times, the bikes offer Bluetooth connectivity and GPS tracking.

There is a Polarity App that allows you to connect with your bike for critical data as well. Adding to that, the bikes are highly customizable to suit your needs. The range starts from Rs 38,000.

