Raid at Delhi's south extension eatery for serving alcohol illegally

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Excise Department has conducted a raid at a famous restaurant serving illegal liquor at a party in South Extension-1 area, an official said.

According to the official, the restaurant did not have the excise licence to serve liquor to their customers. Non-duty-paid liquor was being served at the party on Friday night.

Restaurant owner and manager have been apprehended, it said. “On Friday, an information was received that a famous restaurant at South Extension Part-1 is organising a high-profile party and serving liquor without license.’

“A raid was conducted at the restaurant and a large number of illegal liquor and beer bottles were recovered from the spot,” he said.

The department has recovered more than 160 liquor bottles from the restaurant, the official said, adding that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station.

The Excise officials conducted the raid in coordination with the Delhi on Friday after they received information that the restaurant-bar in South Extension was organizing a high profile party and serving liquor without a license.

“This information was further developed and found to be authentic. The raid and search operation was conducted and it was found that a party was going on and liquor was being served,” Alok Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) said after the raid was undertaken.

During the search operation, several liquor bottles were found at the restaurant in South Extension. “The liquor bottles were also taken into police possession. The case has been filed at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station,” he said.

Serving without a licence

