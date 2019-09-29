Home The Sunday Standard

Raid at Delhi's south extension eatery for serving alcohol illegally

The department has recovered more than 160 liquor bottles from the restaurant, the official said, adding that a FIR has been registered at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station.

Published: 29th September 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor, no alcohol

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Excise Department has conducted a raid at a famous restaurant serving illegal liquor at a party in South Extension-1 area, an official said.

According to the official, the restaurant did not have the excise licence to serve liquor to their customers. Non-duty-paid liquor was being served at the party on Friday night.

Restaurant owner and manager have been apprehended, it said. “On Friday, an information was received that a famous restaurant at South Extension Part-1 is organising a high-profile party and serving liquor without license.’     

“A raid was conducted at the restaurant and a large number of illegal liquor and beer bottles were recovered from the spot,” he said.

The department has recovered more than 160 liquor bottles from the restaurant, the official said, adding that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station.

The Excise officials conducted the raid in coordination with the Delhi on Friday after they received information that the restaurant-bar in South Extension was organizing a high profile party and serving liquor without a license.

“This information was further developed and found to be authentic. The raid and search operation was conducted and it was found that a party was going on and liquor was being served,” Alok Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) said after the raid was undertaken.

During the search operation, several liquor bottles were found at the restaurant in South Extension. “The liquor bottles were also taken into police possession. The case has been filed at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station,” he said. 

Serving without a licence

The restaurant did not have the excise licence to serve liquor to their customers. Non-duty-paid liquor was being served at the party on Friday night, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi south extension Delhi South extension eateries
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp