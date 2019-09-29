Ramlila to restart at JLN stadium after three years

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Two south Delhi based Ramlila committees have joined hands to restart Ramlila celebrations at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium grounds after a gap of three years.

Former Delhi BJP chief of Satish Upadhyay and south Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri made the announcement of the coming together of the South Delhi Dharmik Ramlila Samiti and Shree Ram Dharmic Ramlila Committee. The 10-day long Ramlila enactment will start on Sunday.

Upadhyay, the chairman of the joint celebration committee, said with the restoration of the tradition in south Delhi, effort are being made to use the Ramlila platform for creating social awareness.

He said that the committee would set up a counter to collect reusable old clothes especially woollen, which would later be distributed among poor.

“The committee will also organise joint wedding ceremonies of girls belonging to economically weaker section. We have also decided to encourage water harvesting for which we will approach government agencies and adopt at least two stepwells (baolis) in south Delhi to revive them,” he said.

Social awareness

The committee has also planned cultural events including a Kavi Sammelan (poetry symposium) and a blood donation camp in association with Indian Army.