Sentence of nine Sikhs remitted  as a goodwill gesture by government

NEW DELHI: Nine Sikh prisoners lodged in different jails across the country for committing crimes during the militancy period in Punjab will be given special remission by the government on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev as a humanitarian gesture, Home Ministry officials said on Saturday.

While eight prisoners, some of them serving life sentence, will be given an early release in November on occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the sentence of the ninth prisoner, who was on death row, has been commuted to life imprisonment.

The decision was taken as a token of goodwill in response to the long-pending demands for the release of Sikh prisoners, articulated by various sections of the community.

A communication to this effect was sent on Saturday to the state governments and Union territories concerned.

The 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev falls on November 12. The government will also release more prisoners on October 2 from jails across India under the scheme for special remission to prisoners to commemorate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Though the exact number of prisoners who will be released could not be known, sources said the number will be in hundreds. Officials said 1,424 prisoners have already been released in two phases and the third phase of release is due on October 2.