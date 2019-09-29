Home The Sunday Standard

Uttarakhand, Jharkhand among others opposed to proposed PM Modi-led Education Commission

Many had hailed the proposal saying that an Education Commission directly under the PM will help bring the political attention the field requires.

Published: 29th September 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI: Several states, including some BJP-ruled ones like Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, have objected to a significant proposal in the draft National Education Policy to set up a National Education Commission or Rashtriya Shiksha Aayog under the Prime Minister’s chairmanship.

The draft NEP prepared by a committee headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation chief K Kasturirangan has said the proposed Commission “will be responsible for developing, articulating, implementing, evaluating and revising the vision of education in the country on a continuous and sustained basis”.

Many had hailed the proposal saying that an Education Commission directly under the PM will help bring the political attention the field requires. But it seems there are a few takers for this suggestion.

Sources in the HRD Ministry told this newspaper that in a recent meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education called to discuss the draft NEP, education ministers of several states vetoed the recommendation to set up the Commission.

“Surprisingly, some BJP governed states such as UP and Jharkhand spoke against the proposal most vehemently,” a senior HRD official said.

“They were of the view that the PM at the helm of the Commission is a bad idea as then the Commission will meet very infrequently and hence will not serve any real purpose,” another official present in the meeting said. “Also states feel that the Commission would not be representative enough.”

The draft NEP which is likely to be finalised by next month has said that the Commission, whose vice-chairperson would be HRD minister, will have 20-30 members.

Membership will include some Union ministers in rotation, whose ministries impact education directly (such as health, women and child development, finance), the NEP says. It further suggests that at least half of the members will be eminent educationists and professionals from various fields.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttarakhand Jharkhand Narendra Modi National Education Commission Rashtriya Shiksha Aayog
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp