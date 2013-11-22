More than 300 militants are preparing to infiltrate along the disputed border of Jammu and Kashmir, according to Senior Army official. While visiting an army school in Poonch district on Thursday (November 21), Lieutenant General, 16 corps of the Northern Command Headquarter, DS Hooda said that according to intelligence sources, cross-border militants were trying to enter the Indian Territory along the disputed international border. Hooda said that security forces were put on a high alert at the line of control to check the infiltration.

