“The traditional/ancient values of India on the basis of which all communities function. There is a difference in philosophy, not in values. The idea about the way of life that all communities give to their people is the same. These are values which when you follow and talk about, people will term you ‘Hindu’, because they are recognized as Hindu values. Hindutva is the identity of our nation, there are several communities in it. It has the capacity to digest various other cults and communities.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now