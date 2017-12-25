Meet the family that grew India's tallest Christmas tree in Worli

A family grew 60-65 feet tall Christmas tree in their backyard in Worli in Mumbai, which is said to be India's tallest tree.
A family grew 60-65 feet tall Christmas tree in their backyard in Worli in Mumbai, which is said to be India's tallest tree.
O
P
E
N
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Judiciary capable of handling its matters: Government on judges working under pressure
UK PM Theresa May says will quit by 2022 as she fights to remain leader
Manjula Shetye custodial death: Inmate says she saw staff beating her
Chandrasekhar Rao to be sworn in Telangana Chief Minister Thursday
Navnirman Sena chief booked for putting up Modi vs Yogi posters in Lucknow
Salary delays causing loan EMI default, stress: Air India pilot body