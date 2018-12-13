Home Videos Nation

Indian Navy successfully concludes trials of deep submergence rescue vehicle

Published: 13th December 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 02:34 PM  

Trials of Indian Navy’s first DSRV were conducted at Mumbai Naval Dock. Unique DSRV has the capability of submarine rescue. Trials were held in presence of Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of Naval Staff. 

Indian Navy deep submergence rescue vehicle

