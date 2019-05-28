'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story

In a massive shock to the TMC and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the BJP increased its seat count from two in 2014 Parliament elections to 18 in 2019 polls. TNIE decodes the right moves made by BJP
In a massive shock to the TMC and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, the BJP increased its seat count from two in 2014 Parliament elections to 18 in 2019 polls. TNIE decodes the right moves made by BJP
O
P
E
N
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
India submits bid to host 2023 IOC session in Mumbai
Howrah-Jagadalpur Samaleswari Express derails in Odisha, 3 railway staff killed
Budget may keep Status quo on angel tax for startups
Sherin Mathews murder case: Adoptive father Wesley pleads guilty to lesser charge
Chandrababu Naidu living in illegal house, says Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
Court grants bail to Kashmiri newspaper owner arrested in decades-old case