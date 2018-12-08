Microsoft urges government to regulate facial recognition tech

From the first alternative to fingerprint-based authentication system, it is fast getting adopted into various other uses and Microsoft thinks the technology could be potentially misused.
From the first alternative to fingerprint-based authentication system, it is fast getting adopted into various other uses and Microsoft thinks the technology could be potentially misused.
O
P
E
N
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Vijay Mallya's extradition case in UK court edges towards ruling
I made Meghan the duchess, she is nothing without me, says Thomas Markle
Bulandshahr violence: Armyman accused of killing cop arrested by UP police
Encounter between security forces and militants continues for second day in J&K
Enforcement Directorate defends searches on persons linked to Robert Vadra
We know Pakistan's link to Mumbai terror attacks: Army chief Bipin Rawat on Imran Khan's statement