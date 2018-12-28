Going for gold: Nigeria opens first refinery

Construction work has started at Nigeria's first ever gold refinery. The aim is to turn gold mining into a major industry in the country.
Construction work has started at Nigeria's first ever gold refinery. The aim is to turn gold mining into a major industry in the country.
O
P
E
N
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Three Doordarshan employees allege sexual harassment by superiors
Tamil Nadu: Another woman alleges contracting HIV after blood transfusion at government hospital
6000 government bankers penalised for bad loans: Arun Jaitley
Multiple warnings, ATC help avert mid-air collision of three foreign airlines in Delhi
No solution to US shutdown in sight before Democrats take House
Cabinet clears changes in POCSO Act, provides for death penalty for child abuse