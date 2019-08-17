Home Videos Other

Petitioners want Trump Tower on Obama Avenue

Published: 17th August 2019 06:42 AM  

More than 340,000 people have signed a MoveOn.org petition to change the name of the block of 5th Avenue in front of Trump Tower to 'President Barack H. Obama Avenue'.

