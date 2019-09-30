Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3

Bringing an end to the deadlock over the Maradu flats in Kochi, homeowners have finally decided to vacate the illegal apartments.
Bringing an end to the deadlock over the Maradu flats in Kochi, homeowners have finally decided to vacate the illegal apartments.
O
P
E
N
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Government agencies should stop blaming Delhi residents for rising pollution: AAP
Border Guard Bangladesh holding talks with BSF on cross-border firing
Huge arrogance: Congress slams Piyush Goyal for 'Left-leaning' remark on Abhijit Banerjee
No charges on digital payments to be made on large business establishments from November 1
Bharti Airtel to acquire AMPSolar for around Rs 17 crore