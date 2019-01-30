Venezuela's new representative to the US meets Mike Pence

Carlos Vecchio, the U.S. representative for Venezuela's interim president Juan Guaido.
Carlos Vecchio, the U.S. representative for Venezuela's interim president Juan Guaido.
O
P
E
N
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Relocate Periyar statue at Salem in consultation with stakeholders: Madras HC
GST monthly collections rise to second highest figure of Rs 1.02 lakh crore in January
Muslims to decide political fortunes in Uttar Pradesh?
NRI industrialist murder: Probe points fingers at niece of the deceased Chigurupati Jayaram
Militant module busted, three arrested in Jammu and Kashmir
Anna Hazare fast: Villagers protest against PMO's 'cold response'