The mathematics behind US election

WASHINGTON: The Americans are doing the math . It sounds simple: one person, one vote and the best man wins — the candidate with most votes gets the presidency. That is, needless to say, quite untrue: in 2000, half a million more people voted for Gore than for Bush, but Gore lost. Defeat was made more bitter by a third contender who scored only a couple of million votes but, had he stood down, would have guaranteed a Gore victory.

We cannot crow, either, for in no British election since 1945 has the winning party had an overall majority of votes cast — and in 2005 Labour got only one voter in three.

It can be proved mathematically that no election with more than two candidates can be absolutely fair. For years, people have tried to get around that with complicated and sometimes dubious schemes. The US Constitution established the Electoral College, with each state having a number of votes equal to its count of Senators and Congressmen. It causes what chemists call a phase transition: a shift from one configuration to other — gas to liquid to solid, for example — when a critical point is reached. Positive feedback is built in, for what may be a tiny margin in the popular vote within a state is transformed into a large one in the College, where all the state’s electors vote the same way.

The College is, of its nature, unstable, but however small the national plurality the system is at least decisive. It is also extremely unfair. It means that certain swing states, which might tip one way or another, are far more important than solidly Democrat or Republican places. In fact, matters are worse. The number of votes each state has, like its number of Congressmen, depends on its population: California has 55 votes and Vermont only three.

But the logic is flawed. The number of electors turns on the state’s whole population, not just its electorate. The latter excludes children, aliens and, in many states, those behind bars or with a criminal record (not to speak of the many denied a vote by political chicanery). So great is that distortion that in Vermont, there are 10 voters for every 12 people — but in California, the figure is 10 for 16. All told, the delegates from Vermont each speak for 166,000 eligible voters, and Californians for 410,000. A demographer from the University of California at Berkeley has worked out that with a certain (admittedly unlikely) combination of college votes, a candidate could win today with support from just a sixth of the population, and rejection by five times as many.

Something is terribly wrong, but, fortunately, mathematics can ride to the rescue. The first English-language insight into how the ambiguity of elections might be cured came in 1884 when Charles Dodgson, the Oxford logician better known as Lewis Carroll, wrote a paper entitled “The Principles of Parliamentary Representation”. His system was called approval voting and the Founding Fathers, with their passion for democracy, would have loved it. It couldn’t be simpler — let everyone vote for as many candidates as they like, without ranking them, and then add up the total. Every vote counts the same. If you love Palin and Biden, but can’t stand McCain and Obama, tick the first two and leave the other boxes blank. Everybody makes their preferences clear; computer simulations show that this is the fairest way to represent the overall view. It’s not perfect but it is simple, and involves no unstable colleges, shady party lists, or tactical voting.

Approval voting was first used in anger by the governors of Christ Church, Dodgson’s college, to decide which architect to entrust with the restoration of their belfry. Since then the sums involved have got more sophisticated — but, now as then, mathematics faces one insoluble problem. As one recent publication puts it: “No rational analysis can take account of voters behaving irrationally or voting against their own interest.” In other words, if you vote to deny yourself health care or to throw yourself out of your own home, the most advanced maths will not help. Tomorrow, for certain, millions of disappointed Americans will believe that they have been condemned, again, to the politics of Alice in Wonderland.

(Steve Jones is professor of genetics at University College, London)