Throughout this campaign, Senator John McCain was running against two people: Senator Barack Obama and President George W Bush. You could add a third: Sarah Palin, his running mate, who may have fired up the Republican Party base but drove away independent voters.

For Mr McCain, the election was fought in what politicos call a “tough climate”: an unpopular war, an unpopular president from his own Republican party, an economy that was struggling well before the stock market crash in mid-September.

But the candidate and his advisers made a bad situation worse. Under pressure and trailing in the summer, it never settled on a clear message. Mr McCain was part bi-partisan maverick, part-fighter for the nation, part-scourge of Washington.

On the economy, the Arizona senator was handicapped by earlier confessions that it wasn’t his strongest suit. Then, even as Wall Street took its first nose dive on September 15, he insisted that “the fundamentals of the economy are sound”. Within hours his campaign was putting up a contradictory ad about McCain being the best man for an “economic crisis”. And within hours the Obama campaign was broadcasting an ad mocking McCain as out of touch.

The lurching continued when he boasted his credentials as a supporter of deregulation and reduced spending but then not only supported the administration’s $750 billion rescue package but advocated spending $300 billion on helping homeowners struggling with their mortgages.

Perhaps the ultimate condemnation of his inadequate economic message was that it took a plumber to help him find one. When Joe Wurzelbacher challenged Mr Obama about his plans to raise taxes for those earning over $250,000, and the Democrat ended a rambling answer that it was “good to spread the wealth around”, Mr McCain was presented an opportunity he couldn’t miss.

For the final weeks of the campaign he promoted Joe the Plumber as a symbol of American aspiration, in danger of being shackled by a high-taxing Democrat.

For all the holes in Mr Wurzelbacher’s story – he was unlicensed and earned nowhere near the upper tax threshold – it was an effective argument, which perhaps helped Mr McCain prevent an Obama landslide. However it was too little, much too late.