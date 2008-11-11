ISLAMABAD: Faced with dwindling foreign exchange reserves, Pakistan has formally sought a $9 billion emergency assistance from the International

Monetary Fund, media reported here.

The Pakistan government has already sent a formal request to the IMF for $ 9 billion package to tide over the financial crisis, Dawn News Channel said quoting finance ministry sources.

To address serious concerns over balance of payment and to repay some bonds maturing early next year, Pakistan is seeking immediate release of $4 billion.

The agreement with the multilateral agency is expected to be signed on November 20.

Pakistan is expecting to get a soft loan with repayment after a 15-year grace period and it hopes IMF will not ask it to adopt tough conditions.

Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani will soon convene a special meeting of his cabinet to discuss measures to address the country's economic crisis, including the possibility of an aid package from the IMF.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Shaukat Tareen who called on Gilani today "plan to present (a) nine-point agenda to meet the IMF conditions. These nine points include cutting government expenditure, banning imports of luxury items and bringing real estate, farm, and services under the tax net.

The State Bank of Pakistan's forex reserves have fallen to $3.53 billion, less than the import bill of $3.81 billion for September. Reports have suggested the government could also default on repayment bonds maturing early next year.