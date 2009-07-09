Home World

US strategist helps rival of Karzai

KABUL: A Democratic Party strategist who helped Bill Clinton get into the White House is now assisting a former Afghan finance minister in his campaign to unseat President Hamid Karzai in upco

Published: 09th July 2009 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2012 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

KABUL: A Democratic Party strategist who helped Bill Clinton get into the White House is now assisting a former Afghan finance minister in his campaign to unseat President Hamid Karzai in upcoming elections.

James Carville said he joined the team of Ashraf Ghani, also a former World Bank official, so Afghans had a viable choice in the Aug. 20 poll.

&quot;This is probably the most important election held in the world in a long time,&quot; Carville told The Associated Press in a telephone interview late Tuesday. &quot;This is probably the most interesting project I have ever worked in my life.&quot;

President Barack Obama has positioned Afghanistan as the main front in the war against Muslim extremists and the political component of the conflict is moving to center stage.

The Obama administration has repeatedly said it does not support any of the 41 presidential candidates, and Carville said he is working as a private citizen.

Nevertheless, the involvement of a strategist with such close ties with the Democratic Party — and in particular Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Richard Holbrooke, the U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan — is likely to raise questions about Washington's stance.

Karzai is the frontrunner in the presidential race, even though many Afghans and international officials have slammed his performance. U.S. officials have been sharply critical of Karzai's government although they have toned down their rhetoric as the election has approached.

Carville called Karzai &quot;increasingly unpopular,&quot; despite opinion polls showing him with a commanding, albeit declining, lead.

&quot;There is very little confidence in Afghanistan in Karzai as a leader,&quot; Carville said. &quot;Our job is to let the people of Afghanistan know that there is an alternative.&quot;

Humayun Hamidzada, the spokesman for Karzai, suggested that an outsider's help in Afghan elections could be detrimental to a candidate.

&quot;Let's leave the decision to the Afghan people if it is better to have the advice of Afghans without the interference from the foreigners or to have foreigners advising us?&quot; Hamidzada told a news conference on Tuesday.

Ghani, who had to renounce his American citizenship to compete in the election, served as Karzai's finance minister. He has a Ph.D. in anthropology from Columbia University and joined the World Bank in 1991 as an anthropologist. He left the government after the elections of 2004 and became chancellor of Kabul University.

&quot;When you have an opportunity to work with a man like this you just don't turn it down,&quot; Carville said. &quot;To be around a man of this ability, trying to help him, in a country like Afghanistan, with such a history and such opportunities, it is amazing.&quot;

A poll conducted in May by the International Republican Institute, a non-governmental organization that receives funding from USAID, found that Ghani would likely come in third with only 4 percent support.

The same poll found that 31 percent of 3,200 Afghans surveyed said they would vote for Karzai — a steep decline from the 55 percent who voted for him in 2004.

Only 7 percent of respondents said they would vote for Karzai's closet competitor, former Foreign Minister Abdullah Abdullah.

The poll, based on face-to-face interviews, had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Despite the poll data and the fact that he has joined the campaign just over a month before the election, Carville still thinks Ghani has a chance.

&quot;There is an expression that the best time to plant an oak tree is 25 years ago, the second best time to plant an oak tree is right now. We are moving fast. We are working seriously here. We are excited and let's see what happens&quot; he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp