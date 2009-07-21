SAN FRANCISCO: Forty years after man first set foot on the moon, web pioneer Google launched what could be the ultimate guide to the earth's natural satellite.

Google on Monday updated its popular mapping software Google Earth with a complete map of the moon that allows you to explore craters, historic sites and human artefacts. The programme even allows you to fly over the surface like a would-be astronaut.

"Forty years ago, two human beings walked on the moon," said Moon in Google Earth product manager Michael Weiss-Malik in a statement. "It's now possible for anyone to follow in their footsteps. We're giving hundreds of millions of people around the world unprecedented access to an interactive 3D presentation of the Apollo missions."