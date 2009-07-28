Home World

Lashkar still running training camps in POK

WASHINGTON: Terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba is still operating at least one training camp in the hills around Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the New York Times reported on Mond

WASHINGTON: Terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba is still operating at least one training camp in the hills around Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the New York Times reported on Monday, citing two former members of the anti-India jihadi organization.&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; &nbsp;

Ajmal Kasab, the sole surviving member of the Lashkar group that carried out the Mumbai terror attacks, has described receiving training in camps in Muzaffarabad and in Manshera, a town in northwest Pakistan.

Many details provided by Kasab in his confessional account in a Mumbai court last week conform to descriptions of Lashkar operations offered by two former members of the terror outfit, said the NYT report from Rawalpindi.

It quotes an unnamed, middle-level officer of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as saying that that Lashkar has a membership of about 150,000.

Sympathies for Lashkar’s “jihadist and anti-Indian culture” run deep in Pakistan, posing a serious challenge to any long-lasting moves to dismantle the network.Together with the other terror group, Jaish-e-Muhammad, the Lashkar could put Pakistan “up in flames”, the ISI officer commented, but added that the jihadis “were good people” and could be controlled.

But doubts persist here in Washington on the true Lashkar status. The possibilities include that Lashkar-e-Taiba remains a lever of the Pakistani state; that the group and others have realigned themselves quietly behind the interests of Pakistan and could be used covertly; and that the groups have broken away from the official security apparatus and are running independently.

